Man shot on W. 34th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officers are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the 200 block of West 34th Street in Norfolk.

The scene is about a block from Granby Street across from Lafayette Park.

10 On Your Side has confirmed there is one victim. Police say he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital; the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police got the call to respond to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and here on WAVY.com for updates.