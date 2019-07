NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are working to find the person who shot a man overnight shooting in Norfolk.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Vimy Ridge Avenue, off Lafayette Boulevard.

Paramedics took a man to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police detained and questioned several people, but they have all been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

