NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

Norfolk police responded to a report of a gunshot victim just after 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Shore Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.