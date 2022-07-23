NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following an afternoon shooting Saturday on Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, officers were called to investigate an interstate shooting around 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 264 eastbound near Military Highway.

Police say a 24-year-old victim was shot by an unknown vehicle. The victim was transferred to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and said more information that doesn’t hinder the investigation will be released when it’s available.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.