NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Monday for the man who was shot multiple times by two Norfolk officers about 3 months ago.

34-year-old Barry Carrington Jr. faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm in public.



No officers have been charged yet in the incident that happened around 10:30 pm on Granby Street on February 12. Carrington’s defense attorney said he was shot four times by Norfolk police. Family members say he almost died from his injuries.

10 On our Side obtained a dispatch call from that night.



“The first caller said he was not pointing the gun at anybody, and it was out of view. Then another caller said he had a gun in his hand screaming and yelling and not making much sense and was unable to see what direction he was going on Main Street.”

In court, prosecutors said Carrington admitted to drinking at Grain and having a weapon on him before shots rang out. He also told police he doesn’t remember leaving the restaurant.

The Commonwealth says he fired shots into two different apartments; one bullet narrowly missed residents inside the bedroom at the time. Officers made contact with him, but we’re still working to learn what caused them to shoot.

Virginia State Police will investigate the Norfolk police officers, and their findings will be sent to Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi who will determine if the shooting was justified. Fatehi went to the scene that night.

“I felt that it was very important for me as a person who ultimately has to make the decision of the lawfulness of any police shooting to be there personally to walk the scene to speak to with the investigators,” said Fatehi back in February.

A special prosecutor from Newport News was requested to handle Carrington’s criminal charges. It’s also still unclear if there is video evidence in this case.

Carrington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. He’s currently in jail without bond.

