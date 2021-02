NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot overnight in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they received the call around 1:37 a.m. for a shooting in the 2400 block of E Princess Anne Road.

The man has non life-threatening injuries, dispatchers say.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or through the P3 tips app.