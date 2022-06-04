The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday night in Norfolk’s Ballentine Place community.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that a shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of E. Princess Anne Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

