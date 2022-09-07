NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Diggs Road. A man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.