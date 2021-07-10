Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Birmingham Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound in the Wards Coner neighborhood of Norfolk.
According to officials, the man was shot inside a house around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue.
He has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
