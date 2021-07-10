Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Birmingham Ave in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound in the Wards Coner neighborhood of Norfolk.

According to officials, the man was shot inside a house around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Birmingham Avenue.

He has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest on this story.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10