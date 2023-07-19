NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a shooting on Alexander Street early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, not far from Norview Avenue and Pall Mall Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male sustaining gunshot wound injuries.

At this time, the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.