NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.

During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim in his living room suffering from three gunshot wounds, Goldsmith said.

According to Goldsmith, the victim was transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the condition of the victim.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.