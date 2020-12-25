Man shot, killed on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed Christmas night on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk, police said.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.
Police said they arrived on scene to find a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
