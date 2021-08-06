Man shot, injured on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk said a man was shot and injured Friday night on Kimball Terrace Friday night.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Kimball Terrace in Norfolk.

The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

There were no suspects as of 9 p.m.

