NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday evening in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Ashlawn Drive.

Authorities say a man sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound in the back.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information or possible additional injuries.

