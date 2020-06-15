Man shot in Ocean View Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road around 3:15 p.m. to investigate. They arrived on scene and found the victim, who was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Officials have not said how serious his injuries were.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help police with this case, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

