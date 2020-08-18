Man shot in Middle Towne Arch area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Middle Towne Arch neighborhood of Norfolk on Tuesday morning, police say.
The shooting happened at Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
No other details have been provided by police, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
