Man shot in Middle Towne Arch area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Middle Towne Arch neighborhood of Norfolk on Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other details have been provided by police, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.