Man shot in Middle Towne Arch area of Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Middle Towne Arch neighborhood of Norfolk on Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other details have been provided by police, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10