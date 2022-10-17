NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue. Around the same time, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 2300 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., less than a mile away.
Officers responded to the location of the gunshot victim and found a man with a wound to his leg. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The investigation revealed the man was shot on Hanson Avenue.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.