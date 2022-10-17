NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue. Around the same time, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 2300 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., less than a mile away.

Officers responded to the location of the gunshot victim and found a man with a wound to his leg. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation revealed the man was shot on Hanson Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing.