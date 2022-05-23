NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an incident involving a shooting near the Janaf Shopping Center.

Norfolk Police say they received a call around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday about a gunshot victim who arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the gunshot victim, who told them he was driving near E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and Poplar Hall Drive when he was shot. The man’s injury to his face was not life-threatening, police said.

WAVY-TV crews saw police blocking a portion of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly after.