Man shot in car on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his car Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Sewells Point Road. That is near where it intersects with E. Little Creek Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in a car with a non life-threatening gunshot wound He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.