NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday morning.
According to Norfolk Police, officers responded to Sentara Leigh Hospital regarding a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:35 a.m. Sunday.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the shooting occurred on Tidewater Drive near Goff Street.
The man sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
