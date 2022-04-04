NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, officers responded to Sentara Leigh Hospital regarding a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the shooting occurred on Tidewater Drive near Goff Street.

The man sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.