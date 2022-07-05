NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police were called to investigate the report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. for officers to respond to the 3000 block of S Cape Henry Avenue for a gunshot disturbance. This is in the Ballentine Place neighborhood. They arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to Norfolk Police.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.