Man shot during attempted robbery in Norfolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of 48th Street. That’s near the campus of Old Dominion University (ODU).

The investigation revealed two people tried to rob the victim and he was shot in the leg during the incident. First responders transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the victim is not an ODU student.

The investigation is ongoing.

