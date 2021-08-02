Man shot during attempted robbery at Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking the community’s help as they investigate a shooting that injured a man during an attempted robbery in Norfolk Friday evening.

According to police, they got the call for the incident just before 10 p.m. Friday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Wilson Road regarding a report of a gunshot wound victim.

When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from non life-threatening injuries. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was approached by the suspect who was attempting to rob the store. It resulted in the victim being shot by the suspect.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident as well as further suspect information.

There are no further details at the moment. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.