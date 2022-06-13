NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man shot by Norfolk police waived his rights to a preliminary hearing Monday.

34-year-old Barry Carrington Jr. faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

It all stems from when police responded to a “shots fired” call at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. in the 100 block of Granby Street, near Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Carrington had his bond request denied back in February after a Norfolk General District Court judge said a firearms charge presents a clear threat to the community.