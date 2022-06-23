NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man shot by Norfolk police in 2020 after they say he ran from officers who had outstanding warrants for his arrest is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

25-year-old Isaiah Swift is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice, felony possession of a gun and eluding police.

In the two years since the shooting involving police, there haven’t been many details made public. However, more information is expected to come to light.

On May 2, 2020, Norfolk police tried to arrest then 23-year-old Isaiah Swift on outstanding warrants. Police say he ran from them, and they say they shot him after they saw a gun. Swift immediately collapsed in the parking lot of the Shop N’ Save on East Olney Road.

In a jailhouse interview weeks after the shooting, Swift told us he was unarmed and shot in the back, and doesn’t understand why he was shot. He said the bullet was three centimeters away from his spine and could have paralyzed him.

In 2020, Swift’s mother Michelle told 10 On Your Side he was known to police and was not a threat, that he would never threaten police and he ran from officers because he was scared.

Swift faces eight charges, including two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of disregarding police.

Swift is set to appear in court at 11 a.m. Look for updates from WAVY’s Chris Horne later today.