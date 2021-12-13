Man shot at Days Inn near Military Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at a hotel near Miltary Circle in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, officers were notifed around 1:20 a.m. for the shooting at the Days Inn in the 5700 block of Chambers Street. A man was transportied to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting here at the Days Inn near Military Circle.



One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fqkglphXo9 — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) December 13, 2021

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

