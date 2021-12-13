Man shot at Days Inn near Military Circle in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Kara Dixon/WAVY

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at a hotel near Miltary Circle in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, officers were notifed around 1:20 a.m. for the shooting at the Days Inn in the 5700 block of Chambers Street. A man was transportied to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10