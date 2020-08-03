Man shot at BAE Systems in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair_190658

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot at BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk late Saturday night.

Police spokesman Noel Lipieko confirmed on Monday that officers were dispatched to the business, located at 750 W. Berkley Avenue, around 11:20 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Lipieko said.

This is all police have released about this incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10