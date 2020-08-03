Man shot at BAE Systems in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The Norfolk Animal Care Center knows that money may be tight during this pandemic. That's why they are promoting their pet pantry program for people who may need food for their animal but can't afford it.

Jennifer Held, the interim operations manager, says they've had the Pet Pantry Program for a while, but wanted to remind people of how it can help.

"Especially with COVID now, people losing their jobs, fewer hours, we do want people to know we're a resource for not just that long term, but if you need to pick up a bag here and there were always open," said Held.

Held says this program is available thanks to The Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center, which provides fundraising and support for the shelter. If you've fallen on hard times, there are different food items you can choose for your pet.

"We have wet food, dry food for dogs, and cats. We even have some if they have sensitive stomachs or elderly. We try to make it so we have what your dog enjoys too," she said.