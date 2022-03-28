NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Avenue in the Ingleside area of Norfolk, police say.

On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Detectives haven’t released many details in the case, but the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

The 22-year-old and 25-year-old victims were found with gunshot wounds that were non life-threatening. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Knight was taken to Norfolk City Jail without bond.