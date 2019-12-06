Man severely injured in hit-and-run still waiting for an arrest months later

Nathaniel Thornton is recovering after he was the victim of a hit-and-run in Norfolk in August. (WAVY Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been nearly four months since a driver hit a Norfolk man and left him for dead.

“I want the guy caught so he could be punished for what he did,” said Nathaniel Thornton.

The last time 10 On Your Side spoke with Nathaniel Thornton he was in a hospital bed. He was severely injured in August when he was hit by an SUV. The driver just kept going.

Thornton is now back home, but nowhere close to fully recovered.

“It’s pain all through the day,” he added.

The pain began August 18. Thornton was walking home after work, along Newtown Road. He was crossing the entrance to the 7-Eleven parking lot at the intersection of Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard when it happened.

“As soon as I got in front of the truck, that’s when they hit the gas and just knocked me back about 15-20 feet,” Thornton said.

The driver of the SUV then ran over his leg.

“There’s no way in the world he could not see me,” Thornton added.

Thornton’s leg was left badly broken. Doctors were forced to insert a rod. He still can’t walk without help from a cane. Four months later, no one still knows who the driver is.

“What makes me feel bad about it is that everything that happened to him shouldn’t have happened,” added Thornton’s sister Felicia Harris. “The person who did it to him is going around with their everyday life.”

The hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m., but it wasn’t dark yet. The family believes someone had to see something.

“That street is so busy; there isn’t anyway in the world nobody did not see this happen to him,” Harris said.

The hope is that the phone will soon ring. It would be a Christmas gift from police saying the driver has been found.

“It’s been hard for me since I’ve been out of work,” Thornton added. “I’m just saying when are the police going to call and say we got the person.”

Norfolk Police tell us they are continuing to work the case. If you have any information give them a call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.