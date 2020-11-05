Man seriously injured in shooting on Thistle Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday night in a shooting in Norfolk.

Police officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Thistle Street, which is by Barraud Park.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting in Norfolk Thursday.

The first was in a gas station parking lot on Ingleside Road. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

