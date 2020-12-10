Man seriously injured in shooting on Nicholson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
The call came in around 1:55 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Nicholson Street in Norfolk.
Police say the victim has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police, submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126, or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces final hurdle as FDA nears approval decision
- PHOTOS: Humpback whale spotted near Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor
- Newsfeed Now: FDA panel looking at emergency authorization of vaccine, going inside a COVID-19 floor
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’
- Google’s Year In Search finds people searched ‘why’ more than ever in 2020