Man seriously injured in shooting on Nicholson Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:55 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Nicholson Street in Norfolk.

Police say the victim has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police, submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126, or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Nicholson Street. A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at SNGH. Call came in around 1:55 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/rvqkaxsy4U — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 10, 2020

This is a breaking news story.