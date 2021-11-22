Man seriously injured in shooting on Lenoir Circle in Norfolk

Shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard Nov. 22, 2021. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night in Norfolk.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lenoir Circle.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

