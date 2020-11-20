Man seriously injured in shooting on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace Friday night.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

