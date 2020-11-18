Man seriously injured in shooting on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a shooting in Norfolk.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was the second in less than an hour in the City of Norfolk Wednesday night.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Granby Street and left a man dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: