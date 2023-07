NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Chapel Street that left a man badly wounded.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Norfolk Police Department

We are working to learn more about the situation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.