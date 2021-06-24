Man seriously injured in shooting near Shop ‘N Go in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in Norfolk.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.
Dispatchers said the incident happened near a Shop ‘N Go store.
Officers arrived to find the injured man. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
