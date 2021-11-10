Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday night.
Police said the call reporting the shooting came in around 7:25 p.m. in the area of Walker Avenue and Lancaster Street.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
