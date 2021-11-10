Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Norfolk

SARASOTA CO., Fla. (WFLA) – As the public awaits the release of more information from the FBI on the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, there are many questions that remain unanswered.

Over the past eight weeks, Nexstar's WFLA has been tracking the case closely and has received lots of questions from viewers. Some questions focus on who's who in the case, such as Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, and the family attorney, Steven Bertolino. There are also questions that focus on the evidence, such as the notebook found near Laundrie's remains and the Ford Mustang police say gave them a starting point for their search after it was found at the Carlton Reserve.