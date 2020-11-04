Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, police said. The call for service came in around 8:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

