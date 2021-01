NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was seriously injured after a pedestrian involved hit and run Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. for the incident in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Police say a man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.