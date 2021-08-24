Man seriously injured in domestic-related shooting on W 42nd Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a domestic-related shooting Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police said the call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of West 42nd Street.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release additional information or say whether there was any suspect description.

