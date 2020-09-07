Man seriously injured in crash on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning at Hampton Boulevard and W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk.
Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. and only involved the man’s vehicle.
In a tweet at 9:08 a.m., police said the crash was still under investigation and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No other details are currently available
