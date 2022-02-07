Man seriously injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Church Street.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said the investigation was still ongoing as of 8 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10