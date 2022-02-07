Man seriously injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night in Norfolk.
Norfolk police said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Church Street.
A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police said the investigation was still ongoing as of 8 p.m.
