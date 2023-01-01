NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was seriously injured following a shooting Sunday evening in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 500 block of Walker Avenue. Police say a man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.