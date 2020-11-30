Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Norfolk.
Norfolk police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of E. Little Creek Road. The man was taken to Norfolk General with serious injuries.
No other details are available at this time, but police say eastbound lanes of E. Little Creek Road are closed in the area.
