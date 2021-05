NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Police say it happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 8500 block, just south of E. Bayview Blvd.

The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting at a residence in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive. A man was transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. A person has been detained at the scene. Call came in around 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9U6m5lNQzJ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 20, 2021

No suspect information in the case is available at this time. Check back for updates.