Man sentenced to serve 8 years for attempted robbery in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was shot while trying to rob a Metro PCS store in Norfolk last year was sentenced to serve eight years in prison.
Deandre Freeman, 23, was sentenced to 23 years with 15 years suspended putting his time served at eight years. Initially, he was facing over a dozen charges and entered a guilty plea July 14 with the other charges nolle prosequi.
Freeman entered a guilty plea on charges including attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding, malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and use of firearm in commission of a felony.
Latest News
- Watch: Trump records message before going to Walter Reed for treatment
- Biden removing attack ads after Trump diagnosis, official says
- LIVE NOW: Sen. Kamala Harris holds campaign event in Las Vegas
- US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana
- What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?