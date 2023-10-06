NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lachland Mullins, 24, was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison, with five years suspended on Friday, Oct. 6, for a rape that took place in 2021.

Mullins will serve seven years and 11 months in prison on the condition that he completes “sex offender treatment” as well as three years of uniform good behavior and supervised probation upon his release.

“I hope that the conviction and sentence offer the victim some closure and help her in her healing,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, in a release. “Once again, I thank her and her friend for their bravery and their help in securing accountability.”

*TW: Sexual Assault*



Mullins met the victim at a bar on the night before the assault that occurred on June 5, 2021. He left the bar with her and several friends, ending up at the victim’s home, .

Due do blacking out, the victim could not remember most of the night, but did recall awakening to being in intense pain and her friend screaming at Mullins, according to the release. The friend witnessed the rape and later testified that the victim was pleading with Mullins to stop.

Mullins was charged with rape in October 2021, and a jury convicted him of that charge on June 2, 2023.