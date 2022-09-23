NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years following a 2020 shooting inside a 7-Eleven that took the lives of two men and injured another man.

Court documents say then-22-year-old Robert Lee Vick Jr. was at the 7-Eleven on the 700 block of West Little Creek Road to purchase snacks when he was confronted by four individuals: 19-year-old Jamal Marquise Harvey of Chesapeake, 22-year-old Keyon Raheem Johnson of Norfolk, then-22-year-old Robert William Walck of Norfolk and 23-year-old Leon Devin Harrison of Chesapeake.

Video surveillance captured the confrontation turning physical.



About 25 seconds into the fight, Walck picked up a package of plastic Gatorade bottles and threw it down on top of Vick’s head and upper body. Vick then pulled out a firearm and began shooting, prompting Walck and Harrison to run.



Johnson, who had been standing close by but did not physically engage Vick, ran out of the store with Walck, Harrison and Harvey once the shooting began.

Vick followed the four men out of the store and continued to shoot as the men ran. Walck, uninjured, and Mr. Harrison, who had been shot in the back, were able to flee.



Police say Johnson and Harvey, who collided and fell as they ran from the store, were both shot numerous times.

The entire ordeal once the first punch was thrown lasted about 45 seconds.

When police responded to the 7-Eleven, Harvey was found lying face down near the gas pumps with wounds to his head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Johnson was sent to a local hospital where he later died from one of the bullet wounds to his lung and heart.

Vick later turned himself in to police telling investigators that he acted in self-defense.

In June of this year, Vick, now 24 years old, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, two counts of voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of shooting in the commission of voluntary manslaughter.

On Friday, Vick was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison.



His suspended sentences are conditioned upon five years of supervised probation and 20 years of uniform good behavior upon his release from prison.