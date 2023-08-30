NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Michael Ebong received life in prison for object sexual penetration and rape. The 43-year-old man also received 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies had to restrain Ebong when he made a statement before sentencing. Ebong was not in courtroom when the sentence was officially handed down.

Ebong’s alleged crimes span eight months. He’s accused of killing 36-year-old Sheena West in November 2020 and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton in July 2021. Both women died of drug overdoses in Ebong’s Ocean View apartment on Hillside Avenue.

Ebong is also accused of raping a woman in May 2021. That woman testified against Ebong in November, telling a judge she was with friends at Seaside Raw Bar in May 2021 when she lost consciousness.