NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 49-year-old Kenneth Charles Todd Jr. was sentenced to three years and five months in prison following a drunk-driving crash earlier this year. In Todd’s car, a trooper discovered dozens of grams of cocaine, hundreds of fentanyl and MDMA pills, also known as Ecstasy, and a stolen firearm, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Todd pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, being a convicted non-violent felon in possession of a firearm, receiving a stolen firearm and driving under the influence.

On March 23, a Virginia State Police Trooper was driving to a crash on I-64 when he heard another crash nearby. The trooper responded to the more recent crash, and found Todd in his car with a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot eyes, the release states. After failing a sobriety test, Todd was arrested for driving under the influence.

After searching Todd’s car, the trooper noticed a box with a digital scale. Next to it, was a water bottle that felt heavier than normal, the release states.

The water bottle had a false bottom and was hiding 227 fentanyl pills, 19 MDMA pills and 51 grams of cocaine.

The trooper also recovered a firearm that had previously been reported stolen from the floor of the backseat.

Todd has a prior 2005 felony conviction of possessing with the intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Pursuant to Todd’s plea agreement, he was sentenced to 21 years in custody, with 17 years and seven months suspended on the conditions that he: be of uniform good behavior for 15 years, complete an indefinite period of supervised probation, pay a $250 fine, forfeit his driver’s license for one year, complete the Chesapeake Bay Alcohol Safety Action Program and refrain from using drugs or alcohol.